The actress’ heart is filled to overflowing.

To put it mildly, it’s been a good week for Courtney Hope. First, the fan favorite, who took Sally Spectra from The Bold and the Beautiful to sister soap The Young and the Restless, celebrated Valentine’s Day with her beau, General Hospital heartthrob Chad Duell (Michael). Then, she revealed that the two of them had actually gotten engaged. And on February 15, a four-legged family member reached a major milestone.

“Happy 12th birthday to my twin flame,” she wrote to Stevie, the cocker spaniel/terrier mix that she rescued from a shelter at just three months old. “I never thought I could love a soul as much as I love my baby girl.

“Twelve years with this little one have been the best years of my life, and I am beyond thankful we are still creating the best memories and she is happy and healthy,” she continued. “Our beach days alone, ever since she was a puppy, are moments that bring me back to the true meaning of life and bring me more joy than I can ever describe.”

Needless to say, Hope was looking forward to celebrating many more birthdays with her fur baby. “Here’s to another trip around this California sun,” she concluded. “Love you my little Valentine’s Day pup.

“Thanks,” she added, “for being my rock when I didn’t think I could lift my head up. You’ve shown me the light.”

