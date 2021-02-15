ABC, CBS

Wow. When we shared the actors’ Valentine’s Day posts on February 15, we didn’t know that the best was yet to come.

It’s official: General Hospital leading man Chad Duell and Young & Restless star Courtney Hope are engaged — and she’s got the dazzling ring to prove it! (Seriously, have you ever seen such an eye-popping blue?)

“Yesterday was a good day,” wrote Hope, whose pot-stirring Sally originated on sister soap The Bold and the Beautiful before crossing over. “Forever with this man is a dream come true.”

More: Part 2 of the love story Y&R’s *not* telling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C͎O͎U͎R͎T͎N͎E͎Y͎ H͎O͎P͎E͎🌻 (@thecourtneyhope)

In Duell’s post, he noted that “she said yes” and sighed happily, “I’m one lucky dude.”

On the day that the soap stars got engaged — not that we realized at the time that they had — Hope wished a “happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I’d choose you over and over again if I had the chance.”

The couple was introduced years ago at a party by Duell’s former General Hospital castmate, Bryan Craig, who played Michael’s ill-fated half brother, Morgan. Since then, the sweethearts have built a life together that has allowed them to continue to evolve, as individuals and together.

“Thank you for all you are,” Hope wrote to her honey. “Growing, learning and loving alongside you has been more incredible than I ever imagined.”

In a separate post, the Daytime Emmy winner expressed his adoration for his better half thusly: “Happy Valentine’s Day to this beautiful woman,” he captioned a joyful photo of the two of them. “I love living life with you, and I am a very lucky man!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Duell (@duelly)

As you join us in wishing the couple well, maybe you’d like to further indulge your romantic side by perusing the below photo gallery, which retells in pictures the love stories of 30 (!) soap supercouples.