Remember the classic horror flick in which police inform the babysitter, “We’ve traced the call… it’s coming from inside the house!” Well, Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Young & Restless) has been having a similar experience, if in a more comedic vein: It seems daughter Isabella’s recent behavior has left him wondering if maybe she’s out to get him!

It started, as these things so often do, simply enough: He was teaching her how to drive. “There’s nothing more terrifying than taking… your 16-year-old who knows nothing about driving and putting them behind the wheel,” he shared during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, which you can watch in its entirety below.

During a recent outing, Isabella casually cruised through a red light. “She could not have cared less,” said Dad, who’d been satisfying his sweet tooth at the time. “I just looked at her and said, ‘That could have been my last Gummy Bear!'”

As it happened, this event took place on the night before Hartley’s birthday… and was only the beginning of the story. It being the rare rainy evening in California, he suggested to girlfriend Sofia Pernas (ex-Marissa, Young & Restless) that they take a romantic late-night dip.

“We get in the hot tub, we’re having a great time,” he shared. But things got a little less romantic when their attempt to go inside was hampered by a sliding glass door that Isabella had apparently locked!

When finally the This Is Us star made his way to the front door and awakened Isabella, he says she opened the door with a most unusual response. “She looked at me and goes, ‘Why are you here?'” he recalls. “And it dawned on me what she meant was, ‘I can’t believe you’re still here.’ I was replaying the events of the car, locking me out in the rain on my birthday, and [I realized]… she’s trying to kill me!

“I thought, ‘Now I’m going to sleep with one eye open,'” he added with a laugh. “I’m with this person who is very, very dangerous!'”

Host Meyers suggested that in five years, we’ll be watching a “Netflix documentary about how it ended for” the handsome actor. “Hey,” cracked Hartley, “at least I’ve got five years!”

While we wait to see how things play out in the Hartley household (and for that promised Netflix doc!), why not check out the gallery below in which we look at a whole slew of soap stars and their first wives — including Hartley and Isabella’s mom, his former Passions co-star Lindsay Korman-Hartley (Theresa to his Fox).