Jill Johnson/JPI

On February 8, the Daytime Emmy winner fondly remembered his mom on Instagram.

We never met Shemar Moore’s mother, Marilyn, who passed away a year ago Monday. But thanks to the actor’s social-media posts, we sorta feel like we have a sense of her joyfulness and sass.

“Mom loved life, people, her family, her friends, her wine, weed… and me!” Moore captioned a photo of some of her favorite things. “And the ocean!”

From there, the S.W.A.T. star, formerly Malcolm on The Young and the Restless, went on to paint a vivid picture of Marilyn. She was “the greatest, smartest, funniest pain in my ass I have ever loved with all my soul and heart!”

When she embraced someone, she really embraced them, too, according to her baby boy. “Mom, you lived an extraordinary life and gave so much love. I miss you sooo much… always will… ”

Actually, Moore envisioned a day when he and his mother would be reunited. He’d only have to miss her, he said, “until I finish making the rest of my dream come true… then I’ll come dance and talk [bleep] and laugh with you in heaven.”

Sweetly, the heartthrob signed his post “your one and only Boo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore)

After reading that heartfelt tribute, we're gonna bet that you want to do two things: 1. Call your mom.