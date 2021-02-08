If Young & Restless Makes Kyle’s Worst Nightmare Come True, These Real-Life Couples Would Be *Perfect* to Play His Babymama and Her Ruthless Husband
Does anyone not think that it’s just a matter of time before Ashland Locke learns that he’s raising another man’s son?
From the moment that The Young and the Restless had Theo reveal that Kyle had fathered a child with the wife of the rich and ruthless Ashland Locke, our minds have been racing. The couple has to make their way to Genoa City, right — with little Harrison in tow. And we know just who should play the power monger and his unfaithful missus.
Pick No. 1
When he wrapped at General Hospital, William deVry (ex-Julian) revealed that he was moving to Canada with lady love Rebecca Staab (formerly Elizabeth on Port Charles) — and was probably “committed to a primetime existence.” But what if The Young and the Restless came calling with a role for not just one but both of them? He and Staab would be perfect as the Lockes! Plus, since they’re a real-life couple, they could actually kiss.
Not that it sounds like the Lockes would be doing much of that!
Pick No. 2
Since General Hospital wrote off Dr. Bensch and Days of Our Lives sent Eve up the river, married One Life to Live vets James DePaiva (Max) and Kassie DePaiva (Blair) are both available. And c’mon, how easy is it to picture him locking horns with the likes of Jack Abbott and Victor Newman? If you can’t picture her getting caught up in a May/December affair with someone as sexy as Kyle, perhaps the below photo from Eve’s fling with JJ will help you out a bit.
And again, as an actual couple, the DePaivas could canoodle at will. That is, if Ashland and his wife ever choose to get that cozy again after the truth about “his” son comes out.
Pick No. 3
We’ll admit that there was a time when we might’ve written off Days of Our Lives vet Austin Peck (ex-Austin) as mere eye candy. But that was before his impressive run as Brad on As the World Turns. So now, neither do we think it in the slightest beyond him to play a badass power monger like Ashland nor do we have any trouble imagining Kyle being drawn to Peck’s beautiful real-life wife, Terri Conn (formerly Katie on As the World Turns).
What do you think Young & Restless fans? Who do you picture as the two-timer who bore Kyle a son? And who do you see as the apparently very scary dude who's gonna hit the roof when he finds out?