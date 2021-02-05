John Paschal/JPI

Eileen Davidson’s family is grieving one of the most difficult losses in life.

“What a spirit.” Soap actress Eileen Davidson, known for her role as Ashley Abbott on Young & Restless, and Kristen DiMera on Days of our Lives, did one of the hardest things ever this week when she had to say goodbye to her family’s beloved pet.

Davidson, who also appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, broke the news on social media, where past and present co-stars rallied to support their friend as the dynamo explained, “We had to send our loved doggo, Charlotte, off a couple days ago and we are all gutted.” She expressed gratefulness for everything their “moomers” had brought to their lives and heartbreakingly described how she “fought to stay with us until her body gave out.”

Among the many stars who turned out in the comments to extend condolences were General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly), Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Lauralee Bell (Christine), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Abhi Sinha (Ashley’s one time love interest, Ravi), and Melissa Ordway, who plays Ashley’s onscreen daughter, Abby. Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’s Lisa Rinna, also a soap alum from her time on Days of our Lives as Billy, expressed, “I’m so sorry for your loss Eileen. Lola is there to meet her at the rainbow bridge.”

The actress shared numerous photos of Charlotte, which depict the precious pooch on outings, chill-axing in various locations around the house, and of course, mugging for the camera with the kids.

Our hearts go out to Davidson and her family at this difficult time.

