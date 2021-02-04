On the Second Anniversary of Kristoff St. John’s Passing, His Young & Restless Family Pays Tribute to the ‘Denzel of Daytime’
February 3 was and ever shall be a dark day in Genoa City.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been two years since The Young and the Restless — and we all — lost Kristoff St. John, who passed away on February 3, 2019, at just 52 years old. But, although the Emmy winner is gone, he is most definitely not forgotten.
On the anniversary of his death, on-screen son Bryton James (Devon) Instagrammed a photo of “my man” at his goofiest, and called him both a legend and the “Denzel of daytime.”
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) posted a picture of herself with St. John from — unless we’re mistaken — a 2005 remote shoot. (Remember when everybody was chasing after Phyllis’ son Daniel and Neil’s daughter Lily?)
Kate Linder (Esther) retweeted a shot of herself with St. John from 2015 and promised that “I will never forget,” adding that her former co-star “will always be missed.”
I will never forget #kristoffstjohn #willalwaysbemissed https://t.co/rgv5a772n0
— KATE LINDER (@KATELINDER) February 3, 2021
Finally, Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane) Instagrammed a series of behind-the-scenes pics from the Young & Restless set. “My brother!” he captioned them. “Not a day goes by that you aren’t missed. Not a single day!
“Rest in power, $haft!” he added.
Join us in paying our respects to the late, great actor by scrolling through the below photo gallery, a collection of images that highlight his incredible run on The Young and the Restless.