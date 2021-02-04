Sean Smith/JPI

Former The Young and the Restless star grieves the loss of an very important male figure in his life.

The Young and the Restless alum Michael Muhney (ex-Adam) went public to share an update on his stepfather Ed’s health. Unfortunately, the man he referred to as a “shirt-off-his-back human being” passed away.

Muhney posted a photo collage consisting of various family moments between Ed, Muhney, his son and his mother who he’d been with for the last 24 years. The actor’s accompanying words began with, “Ed lost his battle with COVID. 56 years young. Mom’s soulmate. Extremely involved stepdad and grandpa.” He went on to talk about the remarkable man he was then explained the photo of them together as the “Last photo I took with him. Halloween,” followed by, “Treated Mom as a Queen every single day for the last 24 years. We love you, Ed. Forever.”

Back in January, Muhney first took to social media to “ask for prayers and good energy,” along with details that Ed had been hospitalized in the ICU since Christmas morning. The actor shared, “He’s in big trouble now. Needs all the positive energy he can get.”

This pandemic has affected so many people across the world, and continues to take its toll, and we want to express in this moment our deepest condolences to Muhney, his mom and the rest of their family and friends during this horribly difficult time. Feel free to leave your thoughts for the actor as well in the comment section.

