John Paschal/JPI

“I love you, baby,“ wrote the actor. And that was just for starters.

February 3, 2002, was a big day for Daniel Goddard: He tied the knot with Rachel Marcus, with whom he now has two sons and a beautiful life. So February 3, 2021, was a big day for the actor, too. As he put it on Instagram…

“Nineteen years ago today, I married my best friend and soulmate! And to this very moment… every day with you still feels like the day we met!”

More: When Jack finally one-upped Victor… [VIDEO]

Clearly, the honeymoon is anything but over between The Young and the Restless’ former Cane and his wife. “Rachel,” he continued, “thank you for choosing me. You have made every second of the journey called life worth it.

“I love you, baby,” he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Goddard (@thedanielgoddard)

Happily for the missus, Goddard isn’t one of those guys from whom it’s hard to pull a romantic sentiment. On her birthday, he marveled on social media at “this girl! This gorgeous, brilliant girl. This loving wife and adoring mother. This champion that is the rudder of our family. This tenacious warrior queen that has built her own incredible design business… My wife and mother of my children and the greatest person I know, and my best friend.

More: Backstage battle Y&R boss lost

“Happy birthday,” he added. “You are loved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Goddard (@thedanielgoddard)

Yes indeed, we got that impression. While you’re here and in the mood for romance — hey, Valentine’s Day is coming up — perhaps you’d like to check out the below photo gallery of Goddard’s Young & Restless peers and their real-life significant others.