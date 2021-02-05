Jill Johnson/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI, John Paschal/JPI

Anything is possible, considering that as it is, he’s the second actor to tackle the pivotal role.

When Donny Boaz announced on January 31 that he had been let go by The Young and the Restless, he also revealed that he wasn’t being recast. “I was told that Chance is not being replaced or killed off,” he wrote. “He’s just not gonna be there anymore.”

But — and this is a significant “but” — that could’ve just meant that he wasn’t being replaced… right now. Down the line, once Chance has completed his top-secret mission, he has to come home again. He even promised as much in his letter to his bride.

Having watched a soap or two in our time, we’ll wager that the character will show up back in Genoa City right after Abby has, as Chance insisted she do, found a way to make their dream of having a family come true… and accidentally developed feelings for someone new. A nine-month break would also give the audience time to get over Boaz’s firing and just be glad that maybe Abby will get a happy ending with her significant other after all.

If that turns out to be the case, we have a few ideas about who could possibly take on the role of Nina's son and Jill's grandson.