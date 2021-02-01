Jill Johnson/JPI

Take a tour inside the home of a Young & Restless fan favorite.

It’s a new year and The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore (Malcolm) has a lot to celebrate. Not only was he cleared to go back to work in early January after testing positive at the end of 2020, and continues to stay safe by wearing a face covering as shown in the post below, he’s now settled into his new home and showing off its gorgeous features — both inside and out.

Last June we alerted soap opera fans that Moore had purchased an ultra-modern villa located in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of California. This happened shortly after he put his Spanish villa on the market for $2.596 million.

Though we shared an inside look into various rooms of Moore’s latest home, the S.W.A.T. superstar posted some new updates, featuring his added personal touches and revealed, “Check out the new crib baby!”

In the Instagram post, which included photos to be featured in an upcoming issue of People magazine, Moore gave a shout out to those involved in the shoot, as the actor sat outside his fabulous new pad on an electric scooter with his two babies in the background — a Mercedes named Sunny Blaze and a Ferrari called Stella.

Once inside the home, Moore posed for more shots behind his masculine bar, smiled for the cameras as he tickled the keys of a piano and shared some amazing art work, including a very special photo of him and his mother Marilyn who passed away last February.

He went on to give a tour of the dining room, which showcased a large portrait of a lion and more artwork on wood shelves, then gave a peek inside his playroom — sitting atop a pool table ready to take on a daring opponent!

Shemar finished up the tour lounging by the pool in the moonlight then let the cameras back into his home to talk about how proud he is of his artwork while standing under a massive portrait of his heroes.

