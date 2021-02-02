Young & Restless Heartthrob Sings a Version of the Soap’s Theme That Has to Be Heard to Be Believed
First of all, is that suit velour? Second of all, OMG!
It happened 44 years ago today, on February 2, 1977. David Hasselhoff, aka daytime’s biggest deal at the time, appeared as a guest on The Merv Griffin Show — with no less than Shelley freakin’ Winters! And he wasn’t just there to promote The Young and the Restless, the sizzling sudser on which he was playing Dr. Snapper Foster.
As if!
No, Hasselhoff — the Hoff to his friends in the decades to come — was there to discuss the new direction of his showbiz life. “I’m trying to work on a singing career and working on my own songs,” he explained. Unfortunately, he’d run into a bigger roadblock than the fact that he wasn’t Michael Damian (who’d eventually play Danny Romalotti and hit No. 1 with his cover of David Essex’s “Rock On”). “It’s very hard to live in an apartment building and sing at 3:30 in the morning.”
So Hasselhoff had moved into a house and begun toiling away on his own compositions. “It’s a good way to get to know yourself and to what not to do and to do,” he said.
Mind you, he wasn’t going to “wing it” — his words — on one of his originals. For Merv, he was going to perform the Young & Restless theme. And by God, was he committed.
Seriously, you have to see — and hear — it to believe it.
It’s not bad, honestly. Cheesy, as so much ’70s music was, but no worse than, say, Robert Goulet’s version of “MacArthur Park.” Lend an ear below, why don’t ya? You know you want to!
