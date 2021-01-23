CBS screenshot

Is Mariah considering having a baby?

In the Young & Restless preview for the week of January 25 through 29, Mariah shocks Tessa by asking her girlfriend if she could imagine her pregnant. Say what? Tessa pretty much has a similar reaction. Is Mariah saying she wants them to start a family or is this about Abby and Chance’s fertility problems?

After cheating on Devon with Nate, Elena and Nate have been moving on together, though it hasn’t been easy. Especially after a fight between Nate and Devon left Nate with an injured hand that has destroyed his surgical career. Meanwhile, Devon has been getting closer to Amanda and has helped her deal with her biological family troubles. However both Devon and Elena can’t stop fantasizing about one another. This week, Elenda turns up at Devon’s door with car troubles, and we’re not sure if this is a real or another dream sequence.

Summer is back home after a very successful trip to L.A., where Sally’s nemesis Flo was more than happy to provide Summer with all the details about how dirty Sally can get. This week, Sally eavesdrops on Jack and Summer at Jabot and learns about Summer’s eye-opening trip to California. Sally better watch her back!

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to learn what Rey asks of Sharon.

