Jill Johnson/JPI

After a few years of heartache, the drama surrounding two soap alums is finally over.

When they married in October 2017, former The Young and the Restless actor Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) and fellow soap star Days of Our Lives’ Chrishell Stause (Jordan) thought they’d have their happily ever after. Unfortunately, that was not the case. A couple years later, Hartley announced his split from the actress and filed for divorce.

Their very public separation has caused much heartache and confusion for Stause, who revealed back in August that Hartley had sent her a text message about wanting a divorce. Much of the drama played out on her Bravo reality series Selling Sunset, as well as on the internet when word came that he had started dating former Young & Restless actress Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa).

Now another milestone in the saga has been reached. US Weekly is reporting that Hartley and Stause’s divorce has officially been finalized. An insider told the magazine, “Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support,” and that Stause never signed a prenup.

Now that the divorce is all said and done, both actors can move on with their lives, and Stause hasn’t kept it a secret that she is already happily doing so with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, who she interacted with during the latest season as a competitor.

On December 31, Stause posted a collage containing her Top Nine moments of the year, including romantic ones of her and Motsepe, and shared, “I love seeing what my #topnine are each year. Looking at this I see friendship, love, family, loss, beginnings, and endings. It was quite a year! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support throughout 2020. 💕It’s been a crazy journey. I am grateful for so many things, & hopefully will be able to learn from the things I can’t say anything nice about🙏🏼”

