Young & Restless Alum Shares Devastating News: ‘Been Torn About Putting This on Social Media, But… ’
Since Christmas morning, Michael Muhney’s beloved stepfather had been hospitalized with COVID.
On January 9, Michael Muhney did something that he absolutely didn’t want to have to do: share very bad, deeply personal news. “Been torn about putting this on social media,” he began his emotional post, “but I want to ask for prayers and good energy for my stepdad, Ed. [He’s] been married to my mom for 22 years.”
And now, unfortunately, Ed was in the kind of dire straits that have become all too common. “[He’s been] hospitalized in [the] ICU with COVID since Christmas morning,” continued the actor, formerly Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless. “Intubated. He’s in big trouble now.
Needless to say, he added, Ed “needs all the positive energy he can get.”
Been torn about putting this on social media but I want to ask for prayers & good energy for my stepdad, Ed. Been married to my Mom for 22 yrs. Hospitalized in ICU w/COVID since Xmas morning. Intubated. He’s in big trouble now. Needs all the positive energy he can get.
We❤️Ed
— SuperDad (@michaelmuhney) January 9, 2021
Two days later, Muhney returned to Twitter to express his gratitude to his followers — and his absolute amazement at the results of their efforts. “These prayers and good vibes being sent Ed’s way are wonderful,” he wrote. “Amazingly, he’s teetered back from the brink of death. Still in [a] medical coma [and has] pneumonia, but [his] kidneys are no longer failing.
“Lungs are finally starting to saturate oxygen at high levels,” he added. “We are all pulling for Ed.”
These prayers & good vibes being sent Ed’s way are wonderful. 🙏🏻 Amazingly, he’s teetered back from the brink of death. Still in medical coma, pneumonia, but kidneys are no longer failing. Lungs are finally starting to saturate oxygen at high levels. We’re all pulling for Ed! ❤️
— SuperDad (@michaelmuhney) January 11, 2021
