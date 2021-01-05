Jill Johnson/JPI

On January 5, Kimberlin Brown (ex-Sheila) opened her broken heart on Instagram.

To most of us, it was just a headline that Sandals resort founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart had died at the age of 79. But the news of his passing hit much closer to home for Kimberlin Brown, who played evil Sheila Carter on both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

“My dear friend… left this world last night,” she wrote. “I’ll miss his kind words and encouragement. That surprise call out of the blue just to say hello and to see how Big Gar [her husband, Gary Pelzer] is doing. Always encouraging me to come to Sandals to get back to me. Relax, eat great food and enjoy the beautiful sites. Always saying he’d be there to see us.”

If only Brown had gotten to take up Stewart on his offer. “I’m so sorry I missed that opportunity to see my dear friend,” she said. “He was a man of greatness. True greatness. From an era when you were raised with values and respect.”

Stewart didn’t just have Brown’s affection, she had his respect. “He’s helped and created so much for so many,” she marveled. At least “his legacy lives on through his beautiful and talented family.

“Butch,” she concluded, “you are missed but never forgotten, my friend. May you rest in peace and know that you are deeply loved and appreciated. I made memories with you to last a lifetime.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberlin Brown (@kimberlin_brown)

