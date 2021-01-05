Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Kicks Off 2021 With Laughs, Inspiring Words and ‘the First Thirst Trap of the Year’
Laurent Groult/JPI
“I just wanna laugh this year, ya know?”
Still feeling the aftereffects of 2020? Assuming the answer is a resounding “yes,” we figured we’d share a little burst of positivity about the future, courtesy of The Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford. (Though if the answer was “no,” please, please, please share your secret.)
“So this is what I’m gonna try to do this year,” declared Phyllis’ portrayer on Instagram. “Keep my kids healthy. Keep myself healthy. Finish my book on taking care of your skin from the inside out.”
More: Y&R alum shares his New Year’s resolution
The actress admitted that 2020 had been tough on her, a sentiment we could all relate to. For those of us following her social media, this isn’t a surprise. In a touching holiday post looking back at the past year, Stafford admitted that she’d “spent most the year in my bathrobe.” As for 2021?
“I just wanna laugh this year, ya know?” she continued, a goal we would all be wise to emulate. “I need some more laughter.”
And the choir — of which we are all a part — sang, “Amen.”
As for the bright-red attire chosen to accompany her musings? “Don’t know why I’m posting a pic of myself in my bathing suit to write this,” she admitted. “But who cares. First #thirsttrap of the year, I guess.”
Hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it. And Stafford has definitely got it. Hell, we’re sold on wanting to find out every last one of her skincare secrets. So here’s to a year of laughter, positivity, being comfortable in our own skin and living our lives to the fullest.
Since we’re already here and basking in the gorgeousness that is Stafford, why not check out a gallery of soaps’ most beautiful leading ladies? And yes, Stafford most definitely made the list.