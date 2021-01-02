CBS screenshot

Will Amanda finally meet her birth mother?

In the Young & Restless preview for the week of January 4 – 8, residents of Genoa City are making some bold moves in the New Year.

Devon accompanied Amanda to see her birth mother Naya on Christmas Eve, only to witness Naya open her door to the grown daughter she decided to keep. Devastated, Devon supported Amanda and continues to do so when she comes to a decision about her mother. Look for Amanda to call Naya, who doesn’t know her from Eve, and identify herself as the daughter she didn’t give to her cousin Rose and would very much like to meet her. Will Amanda be delivered another devastating blow?

Before Theo jetted off to Paris, he warned Summer that Sally was after her job at Jabot. Of course, he also told Sally the best way to get under Summer’s skin was to use her relationship with Kyle. While Kyle and Summer are back on track, Sally is still gunning for Summer’s job and even inserted herself into the Abbott family Christmas gathering. This week Summer decides she needs dirt on Sally and tells Kyle that she is planning to pack her best Forrester attire and visit Los Angeles.

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out who hijacks Kyle's plans.

Video: The Young and the Restless/YouTube