The Young and the Restless Alum Shemar Moore Shares His New Year’s Resolution as He Kicks 2020 to the Curb: ‘We Gonna Fight for That Fun’
CBS
In his last post of the year, the Emmy winner told 2020 it could “[bleep] off,” thank you very much.
As the clock ran out on 2020, The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm) couldn’t have been happier to see the year hit the exit. “Thank you, Jesus!” he exclaimed on Instagram, adding that “’19 was rough, ’20 was dog [bleep].”
Moore, currently holed up at his crib as he self-isolates during his COVID battle, knew that the 12 months ahead were going to be challenging, too, especially at the start. Nope, said the actor, “’21 ain’t gonna be easy out the gate. Don’t get it twisted.
“But you know what?” he continued. “We gonna fight. We gonna fight for that fun.”
From there, he acknowledged the health crisis that has turned the world upside-down and encouraged his followers to be sensible and considerate. “Wear your mask,” he beseeched them. “Get that vaccine. Do whatever you gotta do to protect yourself and your family.
“But,” he added, “believe in good.”
Moore expressed certainty that better days were ahead, the kind that we could fill with “[bleeps] and giggles.” With that, he raised his glass, counted out 2020 and remembered his mother, who passed away this past February. “Mama, I miss you. I love you.”
View this post on Instagram
While you settle into 2021, perhaps you’d like to take one last look back at 2020, at least in so far as our soaps go. The below photo gallery singles out the best and worst of the year on not only The Young and the Restless but also The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital.