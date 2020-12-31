Image: CBS screenshot

Are they meant to be… or meant to be over?

Long before Sharon and Rey’s wedding began on New Year’s Eve, we all knew that Adam would show up… right? The only real question most Young & Restless fans had was whether he would speak now or forever hold his peace. And while he opted not to object to the union, forever is a mighty long time, especially when it comes to a soap.

So what, exactly, are we to make of the situation?

For ages now, Adam and Sharon have been a controversial pairing. In one corner stand fans who believe the formerly-wed pair were robbed of their happily ever after and deserve another shot. In the other are those who question how any woman could even consider reuniting with a man who once stole her child and allowed her to believe the baby dead for months.

Does true love conquer all… including an act so incredibly cruel? In the real world, it’s doubtful. But on soaps… it’s been known to happen.

Days of Our Lives‘ Ben is a serial killer who found redemption with Ciara, whose distant cousin Will was one of his victims (until his resurrection, anyway). And General Hospital‘s Elizabeth is married to Franco, another reformed serial killer who once kidnapped her son, Aiden.

So Sharon reuniting with Adam is definitely not out of the question. And based on more recent events, we’d even go so far as to say it’s pretty damn likely.

Proof That Adam and Sharon Will Reunite

In some ways, these two are meant for each other. Now, those ways aren’t entirely healthy, but that doesn’t negate their existence.

Take, for example, the fact that when Adam needed help dealing with the fact as a little boy, he’d killed a man, Sharon was the only person able to reach him. You’ll recall that Adam went so dark during that period that it looked for a hot second as if he might plant a bomb with which to take out his father and possibly the rest of his family.

It was Sharon, with an assist from Victor, who wound up getting Adam the help he needed by having him placed in a psychiatric facility. Granted, when he was released 72 hours later, she insisted to Victor that she’d done all she could for his son. Yet it’s worth remembering that when Sharon suggested Rey propose, it came immediately after Adam had begged her to give their love another try. It could not have felt more as if she was begging Rey to prevent her from giving in to the temptation Adam so clearly represents.

Adam’s reunion with Chelsea, too, has felt largely forced in recent months. After she overheard him declare his love for Sharon, Chelsea wisely walked out. Yet she soon returned to Adam and began planning a life far from Genoa City, as if well aware that the only way to keep him by her side was by putting an ocean between him and Sharon.

What Will Happen Next?

It was impossible not to see the pain in Adam’s eyes as he watched Sharon marry another man. Every loving word she spoke to Rey was like a dagger in Adam’s heart. As for Sharon, one look in her eyes and we knew that she meant every word of her vows… in that moment. Yet had Adam stepped forward and spoken his truth, we suspect the facade would have crumbled and, even if she’d remained by Rey’s side, he would have seen the truth.

We like Sharon and Rey… or at least the idea of them. But theirs has never been a passion-filled romance. Troubled as his marriage to Mia may have been, there was an undeniable fire between them that simply is not present with Sharon. Together, they are comfortable… like two people who know they can be perfectly content, happy even.

For Rey, that’s probably enough.

But given our long history with Sharon, we know that she is a woman who wants more than simply to be content. She has known great passion in her life, and sooner or later, she will crave it again. And it seems almost inevitable that when that fire begins burning deep inside her, she will turn once again to Adam. It’s not logical, it’s not right, but soap fans learned long ago that sometimes, the heart wants what the heart wants… even if in the end, it will wind up broken.

What do you think, Young & Restless fans? Are Sharon and Adam ultimately destined to reunite, despite the pain doing so might cause others? Or are they really, truly ready to move on and leave what they had in the past? Visit the gallery below to remember this couple at their best and worst, then sound off in the comments about their future.