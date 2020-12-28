In Shemar Moore’s Latest Health Update, He Makes a Promise to Fans: ‘COVID Ain’t Shutting Down My Swag’
Jill Johnson/JPI
The Young & Restless alum definitely seems up to the challenge he’s facing.
The virus that’s wrought havoc on the planet might have thought that it was going to knock Shemar Moore off of his feet. But the virus thought very, very wrong.
Since the former Young & Restless leading man revealed on Christmas Eve that he had tested positive, he’s shared with fans regular updates on his health. At first, he said, the chills and aches that he had been experiencing had made him think that he was suffering from food poisoning.
Then a positive test for you-know-what revealed that the Emmy winner had, in fact, contracted the virus. “This is a hard time for all of us,” he acknowledged. “The world.”
A day later, Malcolm’s former portrayer shared that instead of waking up on Christmas morning feeling like… well, a kid on Christmas morning, he felt like had the flu. “It’s no joke,” he said. “It’s not a game.
“Wear your mask,” he added. “Stay safe.”
On December 28, the S.W.A.T. star returned to social media, wine glass in hand, and most definitely in fighting form. “COVID tried to disrespect a brutha,” he began his post. “COVID is a brutal test… it’s rough!”
Moore wasn’t gonna let it get him down, though. At least he sure wasn’t gonna let it keep him down. “I’m riding this quarantine at home out,” he declared, “and I’m passing this test dammit!
“COVID,” he added, “ain’t shutting down my swag… [bleep]!”
