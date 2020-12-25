Young & Restless’ Doug Davidson Shares Holiday Heartbreak: ‘God’s Peace, My Friend’
Jill Johnson/JPI
Christmas Eve was bittersweet for the Emmy winner and his family.
On December 24, The Young and the Restless MVP Doug Davidson took to Instagram to share sad news: “Israeli virtuoso violinist Ivry Gitlis has died in Paris, aged 98, his family told [Agence France-Presse] Thursday.”
More: Shemar Moore tests positive
His passing wasn’t just a blow to lovers of sublime music, although as Davidson explained, “As one of the modern greats of classical music, he not only performed with the best orchestras in the world but never stopped experimenting, seeking new fans far beyond the elite.”
Gitlis also meant the world to Davidson’s family, in particular his daughter Calyssa, who passed on a career as an actress to pursue her passion for the violin. Gitlis “changed my daughter’s musical life along with his great friend, Zvi Zeitlin,” Davidson said. “May you grace the angels with your gift. God’s peace, my friend.”
View this post on Instagram
More: Camryn Grimes marvels that ‘we did it’
Later, the actor — whose regular presence is, as ever, much-missed on The Young and the Restless — returned to social media to wish his followers a merry Christmas Eve. (And reveal his tree-trimming prowess to boot.) “May God grant us peace and blessings to all,” he wrote, “especially those in need.”
View this post on Instagram
Were Santa to surprise us with a last-minute gift this year, it would be a new storyline for Davidson’s Paul. We’ve floated a few ideas, in hopes of inspiring Young & Restless’ writers, but as you can see in the below photo gallery of the show’s biggest stories of 2020, they haven’t taken the bait. At least not yet.