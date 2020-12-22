Jill Johnson/JPI

Page’s mom, Jennifer, is asking for “extra prayers for Max.”

The Young and the Restless alum Max Page is well-known to fans of the number one daytime drama after playing Reed Hellstrom, son of JT and Victoria Newman, from 2009 – 2015. The young actor’s other claim to fame, of course, was his appearance as the adorable mini-Darth Vader in a hugely popular Volkswagen Passat Super Bowl commercial in 2011. Unfortunately, those who have followed Max’s journey are also familiar with his serious health issues, which stem from being born with a congenital heart defect and he’s once again facing another surgery before Christmas.

Though Young & Restless viewers remember the actor as a child, Page, who has become an advocate for children’s health issues, celebrated his 16th birthday in October and Team Page shared a collage of photos from the big day, including a t-shirt he received emblazoned with the slogan World’s Most Okayest Brother. This from his little brother Els, who according to the caption tease is “keeping him humble.”

Now, just days before Christmas on December 22 at 8:00 AM, Max will undergo his latest in a long line of surgeries, this time to replace his pacemaker, a small device which is placed under the skin of the chest to help control his heartbeat. This comes two years after the battle for his life in 2018, during which the young actor suffered an infection known as Endocarditis, which saw him transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he underwent weeks of treatments with IV antibiotics. Former co-stars, Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) put out calls for support for the boy at the time.

Back in March, Team Page took time to mark Amelia Heinle’s 15th anniversary playing Victoria on Young & Restless and shared an adorable throwback photo of her and Max and calling her “the best TV mom ever.”

We wish Max all the best with his pacemaker replacement surgery and hope he'll be back resting at home with his family for the holiday season. If you missed it before, catch the actor in his infamous Super Bowl commercial below:

