Aaron Montgomery/JPI

Young & Restless actress reflects on *that* kiss that had viewers doing a double take.

Social media has its weekly milestones, one being Way Back Wednesday. The Young and the Restless’ Lauralee Bell couldn’t resist looking back on a time when her character Christine Blair got wrapped up in a spontaneous moment with Nick Newman at Jimmy’s Bar. She posted a cute photo of them taken years before the one she talks about in the caption and shared, “I was reminded for a #waybackwednesday of a day when my character did something bad.” She went on to explain that her sister-in-law Maria Arena Bell had wrote the “fun and crazy scenes where Chris got wasted at a bar and made out with Nick.” In fact, when she first read the script she “was certain that when the script was printed, my character name was accidentally switched with Sharon! I loved that it was so out there for my character.”

For fans who don’t recall or didn’t watch the CBS soap opera back then, Christine had made a pit stop to Jimmy’s Bar with the intent of meeting up with Michael for a drink. However, when Michael had to decline due to work, Christine welcomed Nick’s company, who had just so happened to show up looking for a drink of his own. The two got to talking about the case surrounding Cassie’s accident and how Christine had stuck up for Daniel. Christine took comfort in the fact that Nick didn’t fault her for that and they began throwing back the booze over a Chicago Cubs game. One thing led to another and Nick kissed Christine — and she kissed him back — just as Phyllis appeared to witness the whole scene and mistook Christine for Sharon!

Fans loved Bell’s post and being reminded of that moment. Laneylupo replied, “I remember that! So out of character but so fun,” while lsoliz3% recalled, “I had hoped that Chris and Nick would become something.” And electron_80 had a point in saying, “I would love it if the writers put them together, Phyllis would lose it!”

Would you like to see Christine and Nick rehash that crazy kiss? Drop us a line with your thoughts in the comments then take a moment to look back at photos of Nick over the years in Genoa City through our gallery below.

