John Paschal/JPI

Young & Restless actress had the best of both worlds when working with her real-life husband.

The Young and the Restless’ Melissa Ordway (Abby) announced on Instagram today that her husband’s time with the CBS soap opera has come to an end. For those watching the goings-on in Genoa City you certainly have noticed that Abby’s new husband Chance had a different face. Ordway captioned her post by sharing, “We took this picture at the end of our first day working together on @youngandrestlesscbs 🎬 it was the most fun couple of week I’ve had… getting to mix work with my best friend and love. So proud of you @jmichaelgaston ❤️ You can truly do it all. How did I get so lucky?”

On Tuesday, November 17 news spread like wildfire that Justin Gaston would be temporarily filling in for Donny Boaz, who had tested positive during this national health crisis. Boaz shared a post that day explaining he hadn’t been experiencing symptoms but had needed to quarantine at home for a bit. However, he was already back to work to resume his role when the recast news broke.

Not to worry fans, if you want to hear more from Gaston, the actor recently revealed that he had written a new song titled “Wish For You” for an upcoming Christmas movie, “SO EXCITED for this song to come out. Wrote it with one of my best friends @i_am_mylen for the ION movie The Christmas Sitters coming out December 13th!!”

The Christmas Sitters follows a couple whose return trip from Europe is delayed and each separately asks two incompatible friends to watch their kids. However, what starts out as opposites butting heads quickly turns into opposites attract. Listen to Gaston’s song in the video below.

It was very neat seeing the real-life husband and wife working together during the characters’ wedding and the bit of chaos that surrounded it. After all, what kind of a wedding would it have been had they had to social distance. Sure, editing could have been done to make the scene work but the natural chemistry between Ordway and Gaston made it realistic. Bravo!

Take a look back at a photo album of Chance and Abby’s wedding through our gallery below then view soaps’ all-time best and worst temporary recasts.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.

Video: Justin Michael Gaston/YouTube