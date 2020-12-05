Howard Wise/JPI

Even Billy may not be able to get himself out of this mess.

In another preview for Young & Restless the week of December 7 – 11, Billy is booked at charged with shooting Chance, a police officer. Billy has always maintained his innocence, even in the face of damning evidence against him, including his own gun being found to be the weapon in the crime. Fortunately, he hired Amanda as his lawyer, but she will likely have a hard time proving his innocence. Billy has insisted he’s been framed, and Adam and Victor are the likely suspects.

Victor couldn’t be happier to see Billy Boy charged with the attempted murder of his son Adam and shooting Chance, leading to Lily wondering if the mustache really is the one who framed him. Lily lets Billy know that she believes in him, but they need to strategize. In another weekly preview, Jill begs Lily to take the company jet and get out of the country with Billy.

In other spoilers, Lily and Victoria find themselves at odds this coming week. However, even Victoria has wondered if her own father could have framed Billy. There is no love between Victor and Billy, and the Newman has always disliked Billy for bringing pain into Victoria’s life countless times over. Let us know in the comments below who you think really tried to kill Adam and is framing Billy.

