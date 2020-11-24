Erik Voake/CBS

Trust us, you’re going to want to RSVP “yes” to this event!

Last year, Law & Order SVU made history by becoming the longest running primetime live-action series on television. The show had aired just over 420 episodes since its 1999 debut, and this was considered a very big deal. But consider this: On Tuesday, December 1, The Young and the Restless will air its 12,000th episode, having been beamed into millions of homes pretty much every day since March 26, 1973.

To mark this very special occasion, the show will be hosting a party and, unlike those NBC no doubt threw to honor the hard-working detectives of the Special Victims Unit, you’re all invited. But wear something nice, because we’ll be marking the occasion by attending the wedding of Genoa City’s own Abby Newman and Phillip “Chance” Chancellor.

The wedding will feature visits from Tricia Cast (Nina) and Jess Walton (Jill), aka the groom’s mom and grandmother, respectively. One person who won’t be in attendance is the groom’s current portrayer, Donny Boaz, who was temporarily sidelined after testing positive for coronavirus. Instead, Chance will instead be played by Justin Gaston, who just happens to be the real-life hubby of Abby’s portrayer, Melissa Ordway. (Something tells us that with social distancing less of an issue under this scenario, the newlyweds will be friskier than they have been in quite some time!)

There could hardly be a more appropriate storyline to take center stage during the 12,000th episode, given that this particular wedding will serve to bring together several of Genoa City’s longest-running families. In addition to the about-to-wed couple’s families, the ceremony will be presided over by Abby’s best friend, Devon Hamilton.

In much the same way people sometimes find a single day isn’t enough time in which to celebrate the occasion of their birth, Young and Restless will spend the entire week marking this incredible milestone. Want a sneak peek of what’s to come? Enjoy the clip below, in which members of the Chancellor, Abbott and Newman clans share a moment that was, in many ways, decades in the making.

What's your all-time favorite Young and Restless memory? Share it in the comments