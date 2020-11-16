Jill Johnson/JPI

This Young and Restless star is her sister’s biggest fan.

A very good gift-wrapper and she bakes a mean homemade pecan pie? What’s not to love?! That said, it wasn’t either of these skills that had The Young and the Restless star Hunter King (Summer) singing her sister, Joey King’s, praises, but rather her thrilling win at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 15. The 21 year-old actress came up big and was honored with the Comedy Movie Star of 2020 for her work in the Netflix movie The Kissing Booth 2.

More: Will Summer and Sally square off?

Perhaps her sister’s biggest fan, Hunter took to social media to cheer the exciting honor by sharing a photo of Joey making her acceptance speech, and enthused, “Incredible human, amazing sister, very good gift wrapper, homemade pecan pie extraordinaire, caring, thoughtful, stunning, funny, and the People’s Choice Award Best Comedy Movie Star?! This girl wears all the hats!” So cute!

Hunter then turned more serious as she continued the heartfelt message to her talented sibling, giving us all the feels. King gushed, “Your dedication, your drive, your talent, all inspire me every single day. I love you sweet JoJo. Look at you shine!”

In her acceptance speech, Joey teased that the third installment of the Kissing Booth franchise is slated for release in spring 2021, and shared that it would be the last. Congratulations to Joey King on her special honor!

More: Watch Summer receive an offer

Relive Summer and Kyle’s engagement in Chancellor Park in the photo gallery below. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.