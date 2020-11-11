Bill Inoshita/CBS

Soap stars share an unforgettably emotional scene between father and son.

The Bold and the Beautiful powerhouse actor Obba Babatundé (Julius) is set to appear alongside The Young and the Restless favorite Shemar Moore (Malcolm) once again in the season four premiere of CBS’ S.W.A.T. as father and son, Daniel Sr. and Daniel Hondo Harrelson. As anyone who has seen Babatundé act knows, if he’s on, there will be can’t miss intensity, and this special episode of the hit series will be no exception.

As season four kicks off, we’ll see Hondo clash with his pop in a breathtakingly emotional moment at an event commemorating the anniversary of the 1992 riots in Los Angeles. In this powerful scene, Babatundé’s Daniel Sr. passionately recalls the history of racial tension between law enforcement and the Black community dating back to when he was a teenager and warns his son, “Don’t be naïve.”



Also appearing in the premiere episode, which would have been the season three finale had the viral lockdown not occurred, involving the S.W.A.T. team pursuing members of the El Diablo drug cartel and a Jihadist group planting bombs, is Young & Restless alum Chris McKenna (Detective Mark Harding), whose guest-starring role of Agent Simons continues from the previous installment. He took to social media to give followers a heads-up.

Another Young & Restless alum is also set to appear on S.W.A.T. in season four, though there are no details yet on his role or when his guest-starring stint will air. Abhi Sinha, who played Jabot employee Ravi Shapur, a computer tech who took a shine to Ashley Abbott, shared photos from behind-the-scenes on set at the CBS series during filming to tease his upcoming part in the Shemar Moore crime drama back in October.

Watch the official trailer for S.W.A.T.’s season premiere entitled “3 Seventeen Year Olds” below and catch a clip of the emotional scene between Hondo and his pop on our sister site, TV Line. S.W.A.T. premieres tonight, Wednesday, November 11 on CBS. Check your local listings for times.

See more sneak peek photos from the S.W.A.T. season premiere in the gallery below.

