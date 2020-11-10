Days of Our Lives and Young & Restless Stars Share Adorable Photos to Mark World Adoption Day: ‘Being Adopted Is Being Chosen, Loved Beyond Measure’
Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives actors celebrate their blessings.
The Young and the Restless actress Melissa Ordway (Abby) took to social media to share a beautiful photo of her family to mark the occasion of World Adoption Day. Ordway and her husband, Justin Gaston (formerly Ben on Days of Our Lives), adopted their daughter Olivia as a newborn in 2016, and the adoption was made official in February 2017. The threesome became a family of four when Sophie was born to Ordway and Gaston in December 2017.
Ordway referred to World Adoption Day as “One of our favorite days of the year… to celebrate what a blessing adoption has been to our family and many others!” She also shared a special message to her daughter and said, “Olivia, you are a bright light of love. We love you more than you could ever know.”
Gaston marked the occasion as well, with a photo of himself with his two adorable girls, along with the family photo Ordway shared, and the heartfelt words, “Olivia and Sophie I love you more than anything in the entire world. Thank God for the unique ways you were both given to us. Happy #WorldAdoptionDay.”
Ordway and Gaston weren’t the only soap stars celebrating the very special day. Days of Our Lives alum Jen Lilley (Theresa) and her husband, Jason Wayne, recently completed their second adoption when their eldest adoptive son’s younger brother was officially welcomed to the fold after living with them for 846 days as a foster son. Lilley, who gave birth to a daughter, Juliet, in 2019, remarked, “I have the distinct honor of having two sons so far through adoption. And let me say, as a woman who carried and bore my daughter Julie, I do not find any distinction among my children.”
Along with photos of her fun-loving boys, she shared a message to mark the occasion of World Adoption Day, which means so much to so many, and stated, “Today is #WorldAdoptionDay, and it floods my heart and mind with so many thoughts of joy and hope and love. I am so adamant about changing the stigma adoptees often feel. Being adopted is being chosen, loved beyond measure, being grafted into a heritage forever.”
Today is #WorldAdoptionDay, and it floods my heart and mind with so many thoughts of joy and hope and love. I am so adamant about changing the stigma adoptees often feel. Being adopted is being chosen, loved beyond measure, being grafted into a heritage forever. I have the distinct honor of having two sons so far through adoption. And let me say, as a woman who carried and bore my daughter Julie, I do not find any distinction among my children. My love for them is without measure, bias, or distinction. I never fully understood the concept of being adopted into God’s family when I became a Christian. Part of me always thought, I wish I was Jewish, the chosen, metaphorically “biological”, children of God instead of being the adopted Gentile. I yearned for God to love me with the same love. And while the Bible says He does, I couldn’t grasp that as a truth…until I adopted children myself. Friends, if you’ve ever felt like you weren’t “enough” for God or you were somehow the one who just “barely” made the cut, can I just tell you that YOU are so adamantly, fully, and wonderfully loved by the Creator of the universe. That God the Father welcomes you with open arms despite any and all shortcomings, flaws, or failures. And, despite what you may have been told or interpreted, God’s kingdom is NOT one that requires you to be perfect, because it recognizes that no one outside of Jesus can be or ever will be perfect. You are not a spiritual orphan. You have a Father and He is love, and He loves you as much as He loves Jesus. Sitting here reflecting on what adoption means to me, I’m constantly undone and awestruck at that truth. I don’t know if I’ll ever understand God’s love. It’s a Love too wide and long and deep and ever lasting to fully grasp. Today, in honor of World #Adoption Day, I surrender to His absolute, unashamed, unrelenting Love, and I invite you to do the same. It’s been a wild year, and what a relief it is to have a loving Heavenly Father to cast my anxiety on so He can take it and give me peace. #Love 📷 by @bradley206 & @togetherwerise
