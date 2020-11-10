Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives actors celebrate their blessings.

The Young and the Restless actress Melissa Ordway (Abby) took to social media to share a beautiful photo of her family to mark the occasion of World Adoption Day. Ordway and her husband, Justin Gaston (formerly Ben on Days of Our Lives), adopted their daughter Olivia as a newborn in 2016, and the adoption was made official in February 2017. The threesome became a family of four when Sophie was born to Ordway and Gaston in December 2017.

Ordway referred to World Adoption Day as “One of our favorite days of the year… to celebrate what a blessing adoption has been to our family and many others!” She also shared a special message to her daughter and said, “Olivia, you are a bright light of love. We love you more than you could ever know.”

Gaston marked the occasion as well, with a photo of himself with his two adorable girls, along with the family photo Ordway shared, and the heartfelt words, “Olivia and Sophie I love you more than anything in the entire world. Thank God for the unique ways you were both given to us. Happy #WorldAdoptionDay.”

Ordway and Gaston weren’t the only soap stars celebrating the very special day. Days of Our Lives alum Jen Lilley (Theresa) and her husband, Jason Wayne, recently completed their second adoption when their eldest adoptive son’s younger brother was officially welcomed to the fold after living with them for 846 days as a foster son. Lilley, who gave birth to a daughter, Juliet, in 2019, remarked, “I have the distinct honor of having two sons so far through adoption. And let me say, as a woman who carried and bore my daughter Julie, I do not find any distinction among my children.”

Along with photos of her fun-loving boys, she shared a message to mark the occasion of World Adoption Day, which means so much to so many, and stated, “Today is #WorldAdoptionDay, and it floods my heart and mind with so many thoughts of joy and hope and love. I am so adamant about changing the stigma adoptees often feel. Being adopted is being chosen, loved beyond measure, being grafted into a heritage forever.”

