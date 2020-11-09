Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Looks Back Two Years After the Woolsey Fire Destroyed Her Home and Finds ‘So Many Beautiful Silver Linings’
“Impressive” doesn’t even begin to describe the perspective that the actress has found the wherewithal to adopt.
On November 9, The Young and the Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman took to social media to acknowledge a devastating anniversary — and share the inspiring take on it that she’s managed to achieve.
“Today marks two years [since] everything changed,” began the Emmy winner, who’s played Lauren off and on since 1983. “Yes, the loss of my home and my friends’ homes has been devastating…
“So many precious things lost,” she continued. “I still go to reach for something and realize it is gone.”
But rather than focus on what she’s lost, the actress thought long and hard about what she’d found during that terrible time. “As you know, I look for the good in everything or try to,” she noted. And even in this, there have been “so many beautiful silver linings, people met and journeys started and friends who truly showed me the true meaning of friendship because of this experience.
“We may all be rebuilding,” she added, “but this bonding experience will always be with us.”
As will Bregman’s memories of those who showed up in her hour of need. “I am forever grateful for the firemen and to our community who stepped up to help all of us,” she wrote, “and to our neighbors that showed up in such extraordinary ways. You are our heroes forever.”
The Young & Restless star’s castmates were as bowled over as we were by her ability to look on the bright side. “How you persevered,” responded Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), “is astounding.”
Chimed in Beth Maitland (Traci): “You continue to be so brave and strong but never let your grit dim your hope. [I’m so] grateful to be your friend.”
Eileen Davidson (Ashley) described Bregman thusly. “You are a beacon,” she posted, “of light, positivity and love.”
