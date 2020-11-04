CBS screenshot

The Young and the Restless viewers’ reactions ranged from resigned to angry to blaming the writing.

As the news broke that The Young and the Restless’ Tyler Johnson had announced his exit as Theo, viewer reaction began to roll in, with most expressing disappointment, and even anger, over the move, while others were less taken off guard and more resigned.

The move came at a peculiar time, given that Sally Spectra had just arrived in Genoa City and was a fantastic fit as either a love interest for Theo, who, it turns out, she knew from her time in New York, or perhaps even more intriguing, as a co-conspirator against the wealthier, more established residents in town.

Highly annoying seeing tweets that Sally knows #Theo. Damn.

Waste of highly probable chem….so wanted to see #Thally Ripped off yet again.#YR pic.twitter.com/ZCtFhJa5tp — Miss_Abby 💜 (@MissAbb37309863) November 3, 2020

This also leaves the younger set wanting for males as Kyle is the sole potential love interest for Summer, Lola, and now Sally. Not all that appealing given Kyle’s recent demeanor. He made up with Theo, then suddenly they were totally at odds again, he appeared to have no regret over Theo being left out of his grandmother’s final days, and turned on Summer, going full cold shoulder when they were trying to work things out. Add in Kyle acting like a sulky stick in the mud at Dina’s memorial, and he’s not exactly the guy we’re dying to see paired with any of the women. It makes you wonder if more casting news is coming up for this age range. In any case, losing Theo from the equation was another disappointment and a head-scratcher.

So please explain this to me #YR. you are getting rid of Tyler, a very popular young male lead, and yet bringing on Sally Spectra? Love her, great hire, but the only young man is whiny Kyle? pic.twitter.com/4WPI7oMz6E — marmstr "BlackLivesMatter" (@marmstron14) November 3, 2020

Still other fans were understandably upset by the loss of potential for a character who the writing team connected to one of The Young and the Restless’ original families, and perplexed at the powers that be having made that connection; making Theo a legacy character, then never developing the angle or taking advantage of it. Particularly when the complex character had such potential. A darned shame!

I didn’t like the cliché of Kyle’s friend ending up being related to him, but I really like Tyler, Theo is needed for the young set, & the fact that they went through the trouble of making him tied to the Brooks, but then never brought any Brooks back & now writing him off?😤 #YR — Matt Hanvey (@MattHanvey) November 3, 2020

This really sux . Theo was our connection to the once number one family the Brooks In Genoa City . We are losing that connection a fun complicated character and a fine actor — Richard A. Williams (@RickMoney1967) November 3, 2020

Some exhausted fans blamed the writing as they added Theo’s name to a growing list of characters who were interesting but their potential was squandered before they ultimately exited amid disappointment.

What #YR Mia, Ana and Tyler's Theo share IMO is pure bad soap writing. Hard to find actors that 'click' easily with fans, so why not fix the writing instead? — Sharon (@DogsNSunshine) November 3, 2020

Not all fans were upset to see Theo go, as the writing made it difficult to get a handle on him one way or the other as he ran the gamut from sweet and vulnerable to unlikable and annoying often without rhyme or reason. Some simply took this as a sign of a lack of commitment to the character and weren’t shocked by the actor’s announcement.

His character became a flop. A needy pathetic mess. His obsession with Kyle was gross and weird — 🔆🏵☀️Terri⭐️💥🌸🌻🌺 (@laxref12) November 3, 2020

Not surprised — Trish (@Trish_AllDay) November 3, 2020

As far as Theo’s exit from the canvas, it’s anyone’s guess if he’ll be killed off as part of Adam’s nefarious plans, or will take his revenge on the Abbotts as he leaves.

What was your reaction to Tyler Johnson's announcement that he was done as Theo? Let us know in the comments after peeking at the photo gallery of other notable soap opera exits below.