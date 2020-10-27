Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson Cast Against Type as a Washed-Up Actress… By Her Own Husband

Duke Van Patten shared an Instagram post of the fictitious apartment building at the center of the drama named Patten Place Happy Valley Apartments. He wrote, “Big things happening at the family building in Happy Valley right now.”

The comedy follows the lives of residents in a fictional apartment building located in the San Fernando Valley, a building full of eccentric and crazy tenants. Duke, who plays himself, is struggling to make it as an actor in Hollywood while living in a dingy apartment owned by his crazy uncle Jimmy. James Van Patten (the Saw franchise) will portray his uncle. Also living in the building is Heather (Jenner), a transgender woman, described as white trash, who sells perfume at the counter at Macy’s. Heather’s roommate Fong is played by Thai Fong (Played by Fame). Vince Van Patten will also make appearances as a homeless killer named Skippy who camps outside the apartment building. Patten’s wife, Davidson, has been cast as Brenda, a washed-up actress who refuses to accept that her career in Hollywood is over.

The Young and the Restless’ Eileen Davidson (Ashley) will star alongside Caitlyn Jenner (Keeping up with the Kardashians) in Duke of the Valley, a scripted sitcom from Davidson’s husband Vince Van Patten (ex-Christian) and her step-son Duke. The news was first reported by The Wrap The show is based on the memoirs of Van Patten’s late father, actor Dick Van Patten, who starred in the seventies family drama Eight is Enough. Vince Van Patten is directing the series and producing it with James Van Patten, Stefan Colson and Kim Waltrip. Duke is set to headline in the program, which has filmed its first episode and is shooting more. It currently has no network deal in place or a release date.

1 / 20 <p>Some sisters share secrets, clothes, recipes. But not the Logan girls — they tend to share men. And by “share,” we really mean “fight tooth and manicured nail over.” If we’re not mistaken, Ridge Forrester still has the scratch marks to prove it.</p>

2 / 20 <p>The twin daughters of Thomas John Devane originally thought that their mother was Charlotte. But — as if a soap character’s mother is <em>ever</em> who they think it is! — she turned out to actually be their aunt; the lookalikes’ mom was a cousin of Charlotte’s husband. What a <em>General Hospital</em> mouthful, eh?</p>

3 / 20 <p>Though Jack was adopted by Harper Deveraux, his biological parents are the same as Steve’s — Duke Earl and Jo Johnson. And that’s pretty much all the brothers have in common. Honestly, it’s a miracle that these two are speaking, considering that after Jack’s wife, Kayla, cheated with Steve, her spouse retaliated by raping her and having Steve beaten to a pulp.</p>

4 / 20 <p>The Abbott kids are a Whitman’s sampler of biological/half brothers and sisters. Jack, Ashley and Traci are all Dina Abbott Mergeron’s kids, with Jack and Traci’s father being John Abbott, and Ashley’s, Brent Davis. Billy is also John’s son, but <em>his</em> mother is Jack’s old flame, Jill Foster! So score one for Traci, who often felt as though she was an outcast among her siblings; at least she always knew who her parents were. The same can’t be said for Ashley and Jackie Boy, who some would say had it coming, considering that he hooked up with Jill <em>while</em> she was his stepmother! (Foreshadowing of his fling with Gloria, perhaps?)</p>

5 / 20 <p>This foursome grew up believing that they shared the same parents, Eric and Stephanie Forrester. But that turned out to be no truer than the tall tale their folks told about Santa Claus preferring to be left martinis instead of cookies. In 2001, the family tree was shaken to its roots when it was revealed that Massimo Marone was Ridge’s biological father, making Stephanie’s favorite son Thorne, Kristen and Felicia’s half brother.</p>

6 / 20 <p>Yes, there <em>were</em> mobsters in Port Charles well before Sonny Corinthos, and these two are the offspring of one — the ill-fated Victor Jerome. Not much is known about Julian’s mother (gotta love our <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/538107/12-soap-opera-tropes-we-could-use-a-break-from/" target="_blank">soap tropes</a>), but we have at least been told that Victor had Ava with Delia Coleridge, who was basically the Nelle Benson of <em>Ryan’s Hope </em>in the 1970s and ’80s.</p>

7 / 20 <p>These half brothers share a mother in Kate Roberts, who had Philip with Victor Kiriakis (not through conventional means, but that’s a whole other story!) and Lucas with Bill Horton, who she “assumed” was his father — but once claimed that she couldn’t be sure. Mm-hmm. Yeah, we’ve never heard <em>that</em> before…</p>

8 / 20 <p>Sharon Newman’s kids are half brother and sisters… who are fully invested in one another’s lives. Mariah’s — and late twin Cassie’s — father was Frank Barritt (RIP). Noah and Faith’s father is Nick Newman. And all of their next stepfather? For the moment, it looks like it’ll be Rey Rosales. (Note: subject to change. Often.)</p>

9 / 20 <p>Though born less than a year apart, Ridge and Taylor’s kids are as different as night and… well, dusk. Steffy’s hatched a scheme or two in her day, but at least she’s never let her own sibling start raising a child that she knew actually belonged to their stepsister. (Or, for that matter, taken home a mannequin in the image of the object of her obsession!)</p> <p> </p>

10 / 20 <p>The Davis girls, as they’re called, are half sisters. Their mother is Alexis Davis (duh), who had Sam with mobster Julian Jerome, Kristina with kingpin Sonny Corinthos and Molly with shady lawyer Ric Lansing. So, uh, yeah… Alexis has a thing for bad boys and has never been shy about having one’s child — or two’s or three’s — to prove it.</p>

11 / 20 <p>You wanna hear about hard times, you sit down with the late Shawn and Caroline Brady’s offspring. Kayla’s true love, Steve Johnson, has been both “dead” <em>and</em> Stefano DiMera (don’t ask!), and Roman’s life — and <em>wife</em>! — were assumed for five years by a clueless John Black.</p>

12 / 20 <p>You would think that having spent so many years in Genoa City, the Winters brothers would have no mysteries left to flummox us. But even after Neil’s death (in the wake of portrayer <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/534484/yrs-kristoff-st-john-dead-at-52/" target="_blank">Kristoff St. John’s passing</a> on February 3, 2019), we still don’t know who Malcolm’s mother was. Their father was Ellis; Neil’s mother, Lucinda… but Malcolm’s mother? That remains a question mark.</p>

13 / 20 <p>Bill Spencer’s sons — the former with Kelly Cooper, the latter with Quinn Fuller — didn’t even know the other existed until they were adults. Still, the ick factor was as high as the OMG quotient for Wyatt when he discovered in 2016 that his mom had kidnapped an amnesiac Liam and convinced him that they were a happily married couple — all to facilitate her son’s relationship with his sib’s then-true love, Steffy!</p>

14 / 20 <p>Carly Corinthos’ older kids — Michael with A.J. Quartermaine and Josslyn with Jasper (ha) Jacks — have at best a “complicated” lineage. Mom once claimed that BFF Jason Morgan was Michael’s biodad. And that’s just for starters. No wonder they cling to one another like life rings on a sinking ship! No one but each other truly understands the insanity that has been their lives.</p>

15 / 20 <p>John Black had Belle with Marlena Evans and Brady with Isabella Toscano but loves them equally. So how come Belle’s been given a few nicknames by her father — Izzy and Tink, to begin with — and Brady, none? Not to worry, we can fix that. Let’s call him… um… Mr. Falls in Love Too Easily or Mr. Let’s Play a Drinking Game Every Time Life Rains On Your Parade. That’s the ticket!</p>

16 / 20 <p>The Newmans are less a “blended” family than a “completely-mixed-up” one. The Fab Four all have Victor Newman as their father. But Nick and Victoria’s mother is Nikki, Abby’s is Ashley Abbott, and Adam’s is the late Hope Wilson. We can only assume that somewhere at the ranch, there’s a diagram of the family tree that allows guests to figure out who’s related to who and how before interacting with anyone.</p>

17 / 20 <p>Imagine the Avant sisters’ surprise when they discovered in 2015 that their holier-than-thou father, Julius, hadn’t just had an affair with Lucy Thompson but that that fling had given them a half sister, skanky Sasha. Daddy Dearest was lucky his daughters didn’t join forces with scorned wife Vivienne and tell him to ride his high horse right outta town!</p>

18 / 20 <p>Gregory Chase’s sons — half brothers born to TBD and Jackie Templeton, respectively — are catnip to the ladies of Port Charles. Sure, the sibs often argue about their parents, but who <em>wouldn’t</em> want to attend a family dinner with the lizard-loving doctor or the cuff-me-in-a-sexy-way PCPD detective? Wait, would you <em>really</em> have to think about that one? </p>

19 / 20 <p>If Jack and Jennifer Deveraux’s son had ever wished for a sibling besides sister Abigail, he was lick out of shuck — that is, unless you counted that period when Abby grew the family tree, in a sense, by sprouting branches for <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/566892/days-of-our-lives-abigail-dimera-craziest-moments/" target="_blank">“Gabby” and Dr. Laura</a>.</p>