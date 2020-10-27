Howard Wise/JPI

The Young and the Restless actress had a tough week.

The Young and the Restless actress Melissa Ordway has a beautiful family and a great job playing Abby, a member of the iconic Newman family on daytime’s number one soap opera, but behind-the-scenes she’s as vulnerable to stress as anyone else. Ordway took to social media in one of those moments recently to share how she was feeling and to let others know that if they were experiencing something similar, they’re not alone.

Mom to adorable tots, Sophie and Olivia, the actress began her post as many busy mommies do after an especially long day and asked, “Is it bedtime yet?” But as it turns out it was more than just fatigue that prompted the frazzled make-up free photo and question, as Ordway explained it had been a tough week and she was struggling with anxiety. “At the risk of oversharing, sometimes I struggle with anxiety. This past week was a stressful one.”

Of course, it’s never ‘oversharing’ when you’re reaching out in a vulnerable time, or when you’re helping others by doing so. Ordway’s post continued, “Just wanted to share in case anyone else is feeling the same… you are not alone. 💙 Sending you lots of love.” She ended with a hashtag that said, “Feeling vulnerable might delete later.” We hope she leaves her post up and applaud her for speaking out.

Ordway certainly isn’t alone, her The Young and the Restless co-star Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) opened up about her struggle with anxiety and eating disorders last year, and several soap opera pals jumped into the comment section with messages of solidarity. Kelly Kruger, who is set to return as Eva on The Bold and the Beautiful and played Mackenzie on The Young and the Restless, simply said, “Love you. I think we all can relate.” The Bold and the Beautiful’s Ashley Jones (Bridget), chimed in, “Get it completely. Working on mine!” and Hunter King (Summer) sent love to her co-star by posting a string of red hearts.

Feel free to leave messages of support for Melissa Ordway in the comment section and don’t miss her as Abby Newman in the photo gallery below. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.