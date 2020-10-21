The Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford Salutes the ‘Amazing Warrior My Sister Is’ on Her Birthday
Howard Wise/JPI
The Emmy winner couldn’t let the special occasion pass without acknowledging Janine S. Baker’s “spectacular accomplishment.”
Reflecting on 2020 — and how can it not be over yet?!? — The Young and the Restless‘ Michelle Stafford grew contemplative on social media on October 21. “After living this year and seeing some beautiful, amazing, kind women lose their battles with breast cancer,” she Instagrammed, “I realize (even more) just how fortunate we are… and what an amazing warrior my sister is.”
More: Y&R alum opens up about a heartbreaking loss
With that, the actress, who’s played Phyllis on and off since 1994, announced that her sibling, Janine S. Baker, was “eight years cancer-free!” Needless to say, “I cannot wish you a happy birthday without acknowledging this spectacular accomplishment! You are one of a kind! Enjoy your day!”
View this post on Instagram
After living this year and seeing some beautiful, amazing, kind women lose their battles with Breast Cancer… I realize (even more) just how fortunate we are… and what an amazing warrior my sister is. 8 years Cancer-free!! I cannot wish you @jjbakes3d a Happy Birthday without acknowledging this SPECTACULAR accomplishment! You are one of a kind!! Enjoy your day! I hope you all have a badass sister like I do!! You would be so lucky✊🏼❤️🦋 #HAPPYBIRTHDAY #fcancer #WARRIOR #getyourmammogram #earlydetectionsaveslives
In closing, Stafford threw out a message to her followers. “I hope you all have a badass sister like I do,” she wrote. “You would be so lucky.”
The soap vet, who between Young & Restless stints originated the role of Nina on General Hospital, has long been her sister’s champion. Back in June, she celebrated Baker’s cancer-free status on Cancer Survivors Day.
Recently, Stafford also sang the praises of her leading man, Joshua Morrow (Nick). During a live chat, she agreed with fans who suggested that he wasn’t due to win an Emmy, he was overdue. “He’s so good,” she said, “and I don’t think he gets his just desserts, quite honestly.” Why is that? “Sometimes a really handsome, super good-looking, sexy guy” has his talent overlooked, she suggested.
While you’re here and clearly feeling, ahem, Young & Restless, why not check out the below photo gallery, which shines a spotlight on some of the show’s — and daytime’s — loveliest leading ladies. We’d mention that of course Stafford is included, but you probably already guessed that, didn’t you?