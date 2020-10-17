The Young and the Restless Spoiler Video: Devon Goes into a Rage After Elena Confesses She Slept with Nate
Image: CBS screenshot
Sharon asks Rey an important question.
In the Young & Restless spoiler video for the week of October 19 – 23, as Chelsea and Kevin take care of their newborn, Gloria enters and announces, “Honeys, I’m home!” Jack reveals to the Abbot clan that as he and Lauren talked, he had a new idea. In tears, Elena confesses to Devon that they were so stressed out and momentarily lost control. Devon seeks Nate out at The Grand Pheonix and rushes him as Elena pleads, “Devon no!”
In a recap of what happened last week, Adam and Chelsea found themselves at odds with one another, and felt he the only one standing by him was Sharon. When Adam told Sharon that he never stopped loving her, Sharon told Adam she wanted a life with Rey and said goodbye to him. Sharon later suggested marriage to Rey, who agreed. Eventually, Sharon got her lab results, which revealed she was on her way to being cancer free. With Dina’s time running out, Jack desperately searched for her long lost necklace, and located it with Lauren’s help. He was able to reunite Dina with her beloved Teardrop of Love before she passed away. Kevin and Chloe welcomed their son into the world, who they named Miles Mitchell Fisher. Amanda sensed Nate was pulling away from her, while Devon realized something was bothering Elena. Later, Lily confessed to Amanda that she is the reason Hilary was dead, and Amanda could sense Lily was remorseful for what happened. Kyle returned to Genoa City without Summer, and revealed to Phyllis that Summer left him a goodbye note and took off. Elsewhere, Summer secretly snuck back home, and Jack received a text from her asking for a leave of abscence at Jabot, while she texted Phyllis that she needed time to think things through. Summer meanwhile paid someone to spy on Kyle and Lola and report back to her to find out if Kyle was still in love with her.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube