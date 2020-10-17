The Young and the Restless’ Victoria Rowell Honors the Late Brother She Only Met as an Adult: ‘Rest in Power’
Image: John Paschal/JPI
“Family is a mystery, not any one thing,” wrote the actress.
On October 16, Victoria Rowell shared not only the story of how she met her brother, David Alan Rowell… but also, sadly, that she had lost him. The siblings “miraculously found each other as adults, sharing the same mother, Dorothy Rowell, and the arts!” Instagrammed the actress, best known as Drucilla on The Young and the Restless. “He played guitar with some of New England’s best musicians and opened for Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Tammy Wynette, John Anderson and more.
“After touring in Europe playing many different styles, he had come to realize R&B was his first love as a style,” she continued. “David’s first band was with his lifelong friend, Jack Gay.”
On the subject of how she and her brother became acquainted, Rowell became reflective. “Family is a mystery, not any one thing — how or why we find each other is not without purpose, not without pain, not one-dimensional,” she wrote. “Acceptance and surrender have guided me throughout my ancestral voyage.
“I searched for David before DNA sites, searching phone books, etc.,” she went on. “I found him and will forever remember when the funeral director told me I could not attend our mother’s funeral in 1980s Maine —her Collins family prohibiting my entry as a black woman. Not only did I enter on my own strengths [but] brother David sat beside me.”
Our hearts go out to Rowell and her family at this time. David, she wrote, “leaves behind daughter Melissa and son Andy Rowell — beloved wife Donna Rowell and five siblings. Rest in power, David.”
