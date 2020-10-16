Image: Legacy Distribution

The Young and the Restless alum brings the holiday spirit into your home.

He may be best known for playing Eddie Winslow in the popular 1990s American television sitcom Family Matters, but Darius McCrary also stepped into a huge The Young and the Restless role back in the mid-2000s. When Shemar Moore left the role of Malcolm Winters, McCrary was recast as the Genoa City character from 2009 to 2011. He went on to appear in series such as Anger Management, Snowfall and Star and now has a Christmas movie heading to your screens this holiday season — and there’s a fun twist, he’ll be playing opposite his onscreen Family Matters sister, actress Kellie Shanygne Williams (Laura Winslow).

Legacy Distribution and Stacie Davis Films bring us Christmas In Carolina, a holiday feature that celebrates love and family. When one opens up to love, especially during Christmastime, it’s sure to ignite the holiday spirit in everyone… Directed by Peggy Williams and written by Stacie Davis, McCrary will play one of the lead roles as Marlone with Williams as Charlotte. Other cast includes Jocelyn Y. Hall as Elle, David L. Rowell as Wesley and Terrence Shingler as Ryan.

Elle, a career-driven investment banker, loses her parents in a car accident and gives up on Christmas — and on finding love. However, after she meets Wesley, a former NBA player and CEO of a small marketing firm, he invites Elle to accompany him to his South Carolina hometown to spend Christmas with his family. Though she is hesitant, Elle takes a chance and agrees, and in the end, never did she imagine the biggest present of all awaiting her on the journey.

Christmas In Carolina will makes its exclusive premiere on Roku on Sunday November 1 and will be widely available across VOD transactional platforms. Watch the trailer below and make a note in your holiday planner as not to miss…

Of the film, Dana Webber, CEO of Legacy Distribution, shares, “We are incredibly proud to share this uplifting, positive story, especially this year, as we move into the holiday season. It is exactly the dose of happiness we all need!”

Writer and producer, Stacie Davis, adds, “Being able to bring the story of Elle and Wesley’s romance to life was an absolute joy, especially as I was able to incorporate Christmas into it! I sincerely hope that everyone finds some holiday cheer in Christmas in Carolina!”

