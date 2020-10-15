Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Daytime stars wear purple for Spirit Day.

The Young and the Restless stars Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) released a video in honor of Spirit Day shooting down bullying. In the video, Fairbanks told all young people it is okay to be who they are regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity. Grimes urged people to wear purple on October 15 and visit GLAAD’s website for more information on the day. Grimes and Fairbanks are the CBS soap opera’s only characters who are LGBTQ+, and Grimes recently opened up about being bisexual.

The Bold and Beautiful’s and soon to be The Young and the Restless cast member Courtney Hope (Sally) also shared a photo of herself in purple, and wrote, “Navigating life as a child/teen/young adult comes with enough struggle, let alone being subjugated to turmoil based on others unprecedented fear, ignorance and hate. I choose to stand for love, acceptance, support and peace… I stand with you. You’re not alone.”

Young Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith) also posted a photo of herself in purple and showing off her cute puppy. “Join me in wearing purple today to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and to fight against bullying.”

The Young and the Restless released a video from Sasha Calle (Lola) saying it was okay for any young person to be exactly who they are and encouraged others to spread the word with the social media hashtag Spirit Day.

The Bold and Beautiful’s Rena Sofer (Quinn) posted a photo from the 1991 New York City pride parade with a friend in which she and others marched for LGBTQ+ rights in the midst of the AIDS crises. She also noted, “Today we celebrate Spirit Day 2020 and I continue to march along in spirit with all my LGBTQ friends and family!!! We’ve come a long way and still have a looooonnngggg way to go!!!”

Greg Rikaart, who plays Kevin on The Young and the Restless and Leo on Days of Our Lives, also voiced his support that nobody should be bullied or called names simply for who they are.

Kate Linder, Esther, shared a photo of herself in a purple swear and wrote, “Take a stand against bullying and send a strong message of support to youth across the country.”

ABC’s General Hospital posted about Spirit Day and Bullying Prevention Month urging people to choose kindness.

General Hospital’s Wes Ramsey (Peter) shared the same message and noted he’d be wearing purple. “Tomorrow I’ll be wearing purple to honor my uniqueness… and yours. It’s okay to be who you are, no matter your background, race, religion, ability, sexual orientation, or gender identity. Stay proud of yourself within…and the bullies will never win.”

What is Spirit Day? Every year on October 15, people wear purple for Spirit Day to support LGBTQ+ youth in a united stand against bullying. It’s a way to show solidarity with the youth and to take part in the largest, most visible LGBTQ anti-bullying campaign in the world. LGTBQ+ youth face disproportional rates of bullying for who they are. 70 percent of LGBTQ+ students have been verbally harassed or heard homophobic remarks from school staff and teachers. 29 percent have experienced homelessness, been kicked out of their house, or run away. One in three had been physically threatened or harmed, and more than half of transgender or non-binary youth have considered suicide.

