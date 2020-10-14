Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

The Young and the Restless actress wants others to know they’re not alone.

The Young and the Restless actress Hunter King took to social media to open up about her struggles with mental health in hopes that others might not feel so alone. The young star shared a photo of herself doing a World Mental Health Day Ride on a Peloton bike and revealed, “I sweat (a lot) and definitely shed a few tears.”

The actress went on to explain, “Mental health has been something I’ve struggled with for many years as I try to navigate depression as gracefully as I can.” She talked about the fact she doesn’t share it much, and though she wasn’t exactly sure why, King admitted, “I think a lot of times I feel ashamed for dealing with depression and anxiety. Even though I shouldn’t be…” Taking the discussion even further, she guessed that a lot of sufferers feel the same way and questioned if perhaps that was the reason she felt compelled to open up; “To let others know that they aren’t alone.” We certainly applaud her taking this step and using her platform to reach out.

Of her own journey, King, who recently ended her engagement to fiancé Nico Svoboda, let her followers know that she is “learning how to try and accept and love myself even on the hard days,” and added, “I hope you are too. It’s so important to check in with yourself and also with your loved ones.”

Professionally speaking, King is as busy as ever playing Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless, and in a twist, her character just pulled a disappearing act on the day she and Kyle Abbott were set to elope. It remains to be seen if they’ll reconcile or if Summer’s move amounts to her handing Kyle over to Lola, his ex, on a silver platter.

We wish Hunter the best, and once again, applaud her for speaking out to raise awareness for mental health issues. If you or anyone you know is suffering from depression or anxiety, please visit the official Mental Health website for help.

