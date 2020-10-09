Image: CBS screenshot

Sharon asks Ray an important question.

In the Young & Restless spoiler video for the week of October 12 – 16, Chelsea tells Billy that she’d like to spend time with Johnny. Chance asks Paul if he’s rescinding his job offer to join the Genoa City PD. And Devon tells Nate that something is going on with Elena and wonders if he knows what it is.

In a recap of what happened last week, Billy’s bombshell story led to Faith being cyberbullied. The story also had repercussions for Chelsea, whose company began to lose backers, and Chance, whose job offer from Paul was in jeopardy due to his involvement with Adam. While Victor confronted Victoria for her betrayal, Nick had words with Chelsea about what a monster Adam was, leaving Chelsea to later suggest to Adam it would be best if they left town and got far away from his family. Sharon, preparing for more surgery, asked Rey to move back in and he agreed. Sharon pulled through surgery but had to wait to learn the results. Elena and Nate had sex at the clinic, and later in the week, she slept with Devon, who realized something was going on with the distracted Elena. While running away to elope, Summer snuck a peek at Kyle’s phone and saw he’d been texting with Lola. And Phyllis was stunned to learn Victoria bought her banknote for the hotel, leaving Victoria owning 75 percent of the hotel.

