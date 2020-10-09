Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

The Young and the Restless actress is extremely grateful to have gotten some help.

Actress Michelle Stafford, does a fantastic job of entertaining daytime audiences with her portrayal of quirky Phyllis on The Young and the Restless, so much so that you’d never know she was suffering behind those big smiles and wisecracks. Stafford took to her Instagram to open up about the debilitating pain she’s been experiencing with no relief in sight… until now, and also spoke out about her frustration in trying to find a dental professional who could help her.

Though she didn’t want to get into a lot of detail, Stafford revealed “I have been in constant low grade pain for the last year and one half. Not being able to chew correctly and not being able to bite into anything.” Though the star did manage to indulge in birthday cake not long ago, this sounds truly awful! When pressed by followers, the actress provided a little more insight and explained, “It started with grinding and it was just years of bad dental work.”

Thankfully, the reason she shared her story was that she had finally found a dentist who was able to address her issues – Dr. Thomas Connelly, DDS of Beverly Hills – after a year of being left frustrated. In thanking Connelly profusely, she gushed, “Thank you thank you thank you one million times,” and her next remarks gave some insight into her experience prior to finding him, as she added, “He doesn’t make you feel like you imagined it. And he doesn’t make you feel stupid. And he doesn’t tell you that there is nothing to be done and you have to live with pain for the rest of your life… All of these things said to me in the last year by various dentists.”

More: Y&R newcomer Courtney Hope’s breast cancer campaign photo

While interacting with her followers after making the post, which includes a photo of her and Dr. Connelly together and smiling, Stafford confessed, “It is a relief… to be out of pain.”

We’re so glad Stafford got some relief and can go back to playing Phyllis without that nagging pain bothering her daily. What are you hoping will happen next with her character? Should she stay with Nick? Take on Victoria? Go back to Jack?

Visit the comment section to share your thoughts after taking a look through the Phick gallery containing photos of Phyllis and Nick over the years. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for Young and Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.