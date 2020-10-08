Image: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Soap opera star wants men and women to be more aware of breast cancer.

Former The Bold and the Beautiful actress Courtney Hope, who is joining The Young and the Restless as the same character, Sally Spectra, took to Instagram to bring awareness to Breast Cancer Month and her family’s struggle with the disease. Accompanying a revealing, yet tasteful photo she wrote, “Okay ladies and gentlemen, let’s talk breasts. My uncle passed away from breast cancer several years back, my aunt is thankfully now in remission from breast cancer, I have had over 30 cysts in my breasts since I was 17, I started getting ultrasounds at 20 and eliminating cyst inducing food and meds (BCP’s), and I just had my first mammogram last month (all clear now of every cyst!). This topic is very important to me, and to the well being of us all!”

While rare in men, it can happen, especially if one has a family history of the disease or tests positive for the BRCA (1 & 2) genes. For the average man, the risk of getting breast cancer is about one in 1,000. Other risk factors in men include age, with 68 being the average age at which the disease is diagnosed. An increase in estrogen levels, hormonal medications, obesity, and high alcohol intake are also factors.

More: How Sally will shake up Young & Restless

Hope goes on to encourage self-exams. “Ladies you’re never too young to start checking for irregularities, lumps or anything that feels off! Even if you’re unsure, it’s better to be safe. Men, if anything is strange as well- please check it out, don’t wait! It’s important to check regularly and encourage and educate others to do the same!” She also gave a shout out to Lounge Underwear, whose product she’s wearing in the photo, and who is launching a feel your breast campaign to support Breast Cancer Awareness. “So visit their website, grab your free limit edition pink undies with a full How To Guide brochure on everything you need to know to feel your breast and feel your best!” The pink thongs and brochures are limited to 50,000.

Recently Hope’s former co-star over at Bold & Beautiful Ashley Jones opened up about her own cancer scare, and how she has started detoxifying her life as a healthier way of living. She is promoting Healthy Humble brands, whose products are free of known cancer-causing agents. She’s also opened up about freezing her eggs for the possibility of future children.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for Young and Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. Then check out a gallery of Sally’s defining moments on Bold & Beautiful.