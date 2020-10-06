Image: CBS screenshot

The Young and the Restless character’s past may be a harbinger of what’s to come.

In recent episodes of The Young and the Restless, Abby’s been confronted by Chance’s sudden talk about their future together. That future, of course, includes making a family together, as he’s ready to put down roots and have kids. Abby was more ‘thrown’ than ‘thrilled’ as memories came flooding back, and we couldn’t help but think that the mention of her past might be a harbinger of what’s ahead in her future…

Though Abby was cage-y at first, she eventually admitted to Chance that she had been pregnant with her ex-husband, and that it ended painfully, with not only the loss of her unborn baby, but her marriage as well.

Many The Young and the Restless viewers will recall that Abby’s seemingly perfect plans with her husband Dr. Ben ‘Stitch’ Rayburn fell apart after she took a tumble down the stairs at the Genoa City Athletic Club after Stitch’s son Max, from a previous marriage, showed up in town, took a dislike to his new stepmom, and deliberately orchestrated the fall. Abby and Stitch were devastated by the loss but Abby’s allegations toward Max began driving a wedge between them and things were never the same, even after the kid was diagnosed with a brain tumor that helped to explain his horrid behavior.



With Chance’s sudden desire for children, not only does it understandably make Abby feel wary, but all the talk about him wanting to be a dad also had seasoned soap fans curious as to whether he already has children he doesn’t know about who might show up out of the blue. Speculation is rife that Courtney Hope’s character could be an ex from Chance’s past who comes to Genoa City with their grown daughter, Madison Thompson’s Jordan, in tow. Described as a worldly young woman who proves there is more to a person than meets the eye, Jordan certainly sounds like a possible evil stepdaughter-type.

Of course, any offspring of Chance’s wouldn’t technically be Abby’s stepchild because he hasn’t put a ring on it yet, but if Abby agrees to start a family with him, only to have a jealous and calculating love child turn up on their doorstep, it would no doubt be her worst nightmare!

How do you think Abby and Chance's storyline will play out? Don't miss our photo gallery of Abby's life and many, many loves below.