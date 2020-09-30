Image: John Paschal/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI

Michael & Co. are “putting the ‘felon’ in ‘family,'” he tweeted.

This October, it may be less a matter of trick or treat on The Young and the Restless than trick and treat. On September 29, Christian Jules LeBlanc, who plays Machiavellian Michael, tweeted out a video teasing a reunion of the Baldwin-Fisher clan that would be “putting the ‘felon’ in ‘family.” We might’ve gone with “putting the ‘fam’ in ‘infamous,'” but we’re not gonna dicker with an Emmy winner, especially not when his clip is so exciting.

As you can see below, the promo goes from a series of stills of LeBlanc, Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Judith Chapman (Gloria) and Zach Tinker (Fen) to Hendrickson, Chapman and Rikaart stalking down a Young & Restless hallway, scripts in hand, looking as ready as bandits to hold up a wagon train or rob a bank.

When the news broke that the much-missed Chapman was returning to the CBS soap, some of us crossed our fingers that it was so that Gloria could renew her relationship with stepson/lover Jack. But more likely, it’s to be on hand for the “special delivery” that spoilers reveal that Chloe and Kevin are awaiting the week of October 5.

Since LeBlanc tagged Tinker in his tweet, hopes are high that that means he will be bringing Michael and Gloria’s son, Fen, back to Genoa City for the first time since January. In the interim, if we’ve wanted a Fen fix, we’ve had to make do with the cute Instagram posts that he and real-life girlfriend Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) often share.

LeBlanc certainly appears to be raring to go. In a video posted on September 30, he’s seen in the makeup room at The Young and the Restless — quite possibly shot before the shutdown, much less the restart of production — doing more than his fair share to be helpful in the doing of his hair. If you need a chuckle, check it out.

