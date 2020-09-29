Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Young & Restless actress found love in quarantine.

The Young and the Restless actress Camryn Grimes, who plays Genoa City’s Mariah Copeland as well as her late twin, Cassie Newman, decided to share a very special glimpse into her personal life with her followers on Instagram. Grimes, who came out as bi-sexual last year, and noted at the time that her boyfriend was also bi-sexual, finally introduced fans to her love, Brock Powell. The actress posted a couple of snuggled up selfies set outside as the pair took a time out on a rock face in Sedona, Arizona.

Grimes captioned the photos by alluding to the fact she was making it ‘official’ on social media and wise-cracked, “Well, he made it on the grid. Oh boy this is gonna go straight to his head.” In the comments she added a hashtag ‘we found love in a [health crisis]’. Quite an accomplishment, and such a cute pair!

Powell, a voice actor whose credits include Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures and Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, shared a different photo of him and Grimes on his own social media taken in the same location. The duo seems to have a sense of humor in common as he joked in his caption, “My hair’s too long & life’s too short. But while everyone learned how to make sourdough bread, I went ahead and fell in love with a redhead.” He added a red heart emoji for emphasis. Love it.

We’re so glad Grimes has found happiness offscreen and are looking forward to what’s next for her Genoa City alter-ego as Mariah will make a surprising decision before too long that we’ve been speculating might involve a certain newcomer to The Young and the Restless.

