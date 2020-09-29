Image: Steve Dietl / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Young and Restless character could disrupt the status quo.

We’ve learned that The Young and the Restless has cast the new role of Jordan, who is, according to Deadline, “a worldly young woman who will prove that there’s more than meets the eye,” and can’t help but wonder how she’ll fit into the canvas. One thing is certain, she’s bound to shake up whatever love triangle or quadrangle she winds up in…

One possible choice as Jordan’s love interest is Theo, who needs a woman to call his own after being dumped by Lola. It seems unlikely that Summer would want him back even if she weren’t with Kyle. Despite Theo caring for Lola, the worldly newcomer might be more up his alley as far as a perfect match goes. Of course, there’s always the chance that she could catch Kyle’s eye as well. There’s been loads of foreshadowing that Kyle and Summer’s idyllic plans to get married and move into Nick’s dream home won’t come to fruition. Could Summer find herself with some new competition and/or Theo find himself fighting his former best friend over yet another woman?

Mariah and Tessa are in a better place relationship-wise than they’ve ever been. In fact, we were expecting a proposal, but if Tessa were to go on tour again (she can’t stay home forever, right?) or Mariah’s life were to spin out of control should something stressful happen concerning Sharon’s cancer battle, it’s possible she could end up turning to someone new – enter Jordan. Spoilers tell us Mariah will make a surprising choice as winter nears that will impact her relationship with Tessa, and we already know she has a penchant for blondes like Lindsay. Things that make you go “Hmm…”

We've floated a few possible ways Jordan could fit into the Young and Restless storylines – what are your thoughts?