If this story were a Facebook relationship-status update, it would read, “It’s complicated.”

According to Max Erich (ex-Fen, The Young and the Restless), you aren’t the only one who found out that he and Demi Lovato had broken up when you read it on the Internet! According to the actor’s Instagram feed, he apparently thought things between himself and the pop star were going along swimmingly… until he began reading that they were through!

“Imagine finding out [the] status of your relationship through a tabloid,” Erich posted to his Instagram-stories feed, “while [you’re] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a pastor in a Christian church whose intention of the film is to help people. God bless.” It appears that Ehrich — who has been shooting the flick Southern Gospel in Atlanta — was unaware of the events which were unfolding in his absence.

People magazine, however, reported Thursday that a source close to the couple had revealed the relationship was kaput. “It was a tough decision,” the source whispered, “but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.

But based on Ehrich’s posts, it would seem the decision may not have been quite as mutual as the magazine’s source depicted! The mystery person went on to explain that things had been hunky-dory between the pair while they were living together in isolation, thanks to the current health crisis, but that when they ventured out to again focus on their individual careers, their relationship struggled in the world beyond their four walls.

“Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months,” People’s source explained. “They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now, they are both working and are on separate coasts.”

Readers will recall that when news broke of the engagement two months ago, Ehrich’s posts were filled with the kind of flowery prose one might expect to find in one of his then-fiancée’s songs. “You are every love long, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life,” he Instagrammed at the time. “Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some.

“I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife,” he’d continued. “Here’s to forever, baby.”

Sadly, those sentiments were not enough to help these crazy kids make it in the cold, cruel world. Here’s hoping that before long, Ehrich will find a new love and, as happened with the soapsters in the gallery below, we’ll one day have all but forgotten that he and Lovato were ever an item!