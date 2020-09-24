Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

A social media romance could be over.

Young & Restless alum Max Ehrich’s (ex-Fenmore Baldwin) love story with singer-actress Demi Lovato seemed like the fairytale story needed in the summer of 2020. The two reportedly began dating in March 2020 before the world got turned upside down. As everyone was sent into lockdown, the two expressed their love to one another over numerous Instagram photos before finally making their relationship public. The media and their fans ate it up. In July Lovato and Ehrich announced their engagement.

Now the tide has appeared to turn. Page Six is reporting Lovato and Ehrich may be done, according to a source close to the couple. The unnamed source told them, “It’s not over yet, but it’s on its way there.” Lovato and Ehrich, who used to be the first to like each others’ posts on social media, haven’t in a few weeks. Lovato’s last post referencing her fiancé came about a week ago in reference to a video with Marshmello, the stage name of American DJ Christopher Comstock. She wrote on the video of Marshmello proposing to her, “You know I love you Marshmellow Music… but uhhhhh Max Ehrich made his move first.”

Ehrich hasn’t directly mentioned Lovato in over three weeks. He is currently working on and promoting his upcoming film Southern Gospel, based on the true story of rock star Samuel Allen (played by Ehrich) who must overcome seemingly endless obstacles on his journey to fulfilling his childhood dream. His most recent Instagram post about the film has the comments turned off. He also addressed brewing controversy in an earlier post. “In regards to #maxehrichisoverparty lol (where’s the party I wanna come)… I genuinely DGAF about these lower vibration comments. I just hope y’all find Jesus in your heart. God bless.”

Trouble seemed to start brewing when screenshots emerged of Ehrich supposedly leaving inappropriate messages on social media about Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus, some over two years old that fans dug up. Lovato later claimed the screenshots were fake and blasted people for trying to pit the women against one another.

While neither has spoken out about their relationship status in light of the latest reports, Lovato today announced a partnership with the online therapy ap Talk Space. “So so so excited for you to see what I’m working on with Talk Space. It’s something that’s extremely close to my heart… I encourage all of you to take care of your mental health as it’s so important to be in tune and check in on yourself! Talkspace makes it super easy to connect with a licensed therapist right from your phone. I’m so proud to announce that they are offering $120 off your first month of online therapy when you use code DEMI120 and visit talkspace.com/demi.”

