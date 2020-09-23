Image: John Pachal/JPI

Is Young and Restless pot-stirrer returning for love?

Let the shenanigans begin! Actress Judith Chapman is returning to Young and Restless as Gloria Fisher, mother to Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Genoa City busybody and pot-stirrer. While it’s not known how long she’ll stay, there are a couple of ways she could fit back into the canvas right now…

Obviously, with Kevin and Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) baby due to arrive, Gloria will want to be on hand to gush and coo over her new grandson. Hendrickson is back taping scenes, so that’s a likely conclusion, but what else might she get up to while in Genoa City? Does she have a currently single former lover in her sights? We can only hope.

Young and Restless viewers won’t soon forget Gloria’s unexpected and controversial series of hook-ups with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and with Jack waxing poetic about finding love after hearing sentiment expressed by his late father John in an old home movie, might the feisty Fisher-Baldwin matriarch find a way to ‘Gloworm’ her way back into his bed…and maybe his heart?



Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) cast doubt on Jack’s contention that Dina (Marla Adams) was trying to plant romantic ideas in his head, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still on his mind. It’s been far too long and we can’t think of anything more fun than a Glo and Jack reunion – whether it’s for a good time or a long time.

What sort of storyline are you hoping Gloria will be involved in when she returns? Take a minute to look through our fun photos of Gloria on Young and Restless over the years in the gallery before you go